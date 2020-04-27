1150 WIMA · Lima's News, Weather, and Sports

Listen
On - Air
Todd Walker
This Morning With Gordon Deal
Glenn Beck
Rush Limbaugh
The Sean Hannity Show
The Joe Pags Show
The Buck Sexton Show
Bill Handel
At Home with Gary Sullivan
News & Sports
Lima News And Sports
National News
Politics
Sports Trending Now
High School Football Scores
School & Business Closings/Delays
Wollf Man's Racing Blog
PodCasts
WIMA News
WIMA Sports
Rush Limbaugh
Sean Hannity
George Norry
The Pace Lap
Hammer Down Racing
Connect
Facebook
Twitter
Events Calendar
Advertise With Us
Ask the Experts
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise on 1150 WIMA, Get Results
On Air
5:00 AM
This Morning With Gordon Deal
Up Next
9:00 AM
Glenn Beck
Full Schedule
MONDAY MORNING NEWS AND SPORTS
Apr 27, 2020
Brad Pitt Fulfills Dr. Anthony Fauci's Wish And Plays Him On 'SNL'
Apr 26, 2020
THURSDAY MORNING NEWS AND SPORTS
Apr 23, 2020
NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft
Apr 26, 2020
WEDNESDAY MORNING NEWS AND SPORTS
Apr 22, 2020
South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death
Apr 26, 2020
Lima To Go! Local & Area Carry-out & To Go Menus
Get The Latest News On The Coronavirus Pandemic
1150 WIMA Wants To Help Pay Your Bills
31 Eerie Photos Of Places Around The World Amid The Coronavirus Crisis
Current Weather
Lima, OH
44°
Latest Traffic Report
More Stories
Man Paints Venmo Account On His Roof After Tornado Destroys His Home
Apr 26, 2020
TUESDAY MORNING NEWS AND SPORTS
Apr 21, 2020
Military Jets To Fly Over Hospitals To Honor Workers Battling Conorovirus
Apr 26, 2020
MONDAY MORNING NEWS AND SPORTS
Apr 20, 2020
Podcasts
WIMA News
WIMA Sports
Pace Lap
The Jim Day Podcast
View More Podcasts
Shows
Todd Walker
This Morning With Gordon Deal
The Glenn Beck Program
Rush Limbaugh
The Sean Hannity Show
Sports
Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Announce Divorce After 10 Years Together
Apr 27, 2020
NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft
Apr 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant Documented Final NBA Season With All-Access Film Crew
Apr 25, 2020
Cincinnati Bengals Take Joe Burrow With First Pick In NFL Draft
Apr 24, 2020
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & More Recreate Iconic 'Whassup' Commercial
Apr 23, 2020
The Ten People Ron Burgundy Would Meet In Heaven
Apr 23, 2020
Load More
Politics
South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death
Apr 26, 2020
Small Business Sues JPMorgan Chase, Ruth's Chris Over Coronavirus Loans
Apr 24, 2020
Health Experts Warn Against Injecting Disinfectant To Treat COVID-19
Apr 24, 2020
Congress Passes $484 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill
Apr 24, 2020
Stimulus Proposal Would Provide $2,000 Plus $1,000 Per Month For One Year
Apr 23, 2020
Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Dies Of Coronavirus
Apr 23, 2020
Load More
Weird News
This Week's Weird News 4/24/20
Apr 24, 2020
Olympic Swimmer Shows Off Incredible Core Strength In Quarantine Workout
Apr 23, 2020
Rude Woman Uses Long Stick To Ensure Others Stay Six Feet Away From Her
Apr 22, 2020
Scary Video Shows High Altitude Swing Ride Malfunctioning
Apr 21, 2020
Man 'Feels Sick' After People Spot Scary Figure Behind Him In TikTok Video
Apr 21, 2020
Crazy Video Has Dogs Chasing Cow Into Pool, Cowboys, Hysterical Commentary
Apr 20, 2020
Load More
1150 WIMA ·
Lima's News, Weather, and Sports
Listen Now on iHeartRadio